On June 23, Prince’s classic album Purple Rain will be reissued as a deluxe edition with 11 previously unreleased songs. One of those tracks, “Father’s Song,” was released this morning. As Pitchfork notes, the a 90-second clip of the instrumental song first appeared in the Purple Rain film, and its hook was later reworked into “Computer Blues,” which was included on the original Purple Rain album. “Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden,” another previously unreleased track from the project, was released last month. Listen to “Father’s Song” below.