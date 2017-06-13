News \
Drake, Mac DeMarco, Feist, Carly Rae Jepsen Among Polaris Prize 2017 Nominees
The long list for Canada’s 2017 Polaris Music Prize has been revealed. Drake, Mac DeMarco, Feist, Carly Rae Jepsen, Leonard Cohen, the Weeknd, Japandroids, the New Pornographers, BADBADNOTGOOD, Tanya Tagaq, and more have made the cut. The 40-name long list will be cut down to a 10-name short list, which will be announced on July 13. Here’s this year’s full list of nominees:
A Tribe Called Red – We Are the Halluci Nation
Alaclair Ensemble – Les Frères Cueilleurs
Anciients – Voice of the Void
Arkells – Morning Report
Philippe B – La grande nuit vidéo
BADBADNOTGOOD – IV
Louise Burns – Young Mopes
Chocolat – Rencontrer Looloo
Clairmont The Second – Quest For Milk and Honey
Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker
Antoine Corriveau – Cette chose qui cognait au creux de sa poitrine sans vouloir s’arrêter
Le Couleur – P.O.P.
Marie Davidson – Adieux Au Dancefloor
Mac DeMarco – This Old Dog
Gord Downie – Secret Path
Drake – More Life
Feist – Pleasure
Figure Walking – The Big Other
Fiver – Audible Songs From Rockwood
Geoffroy – Coastline
Hannah Georgas – For Evelyn
Japandroids – Near to the Wild Heart of Life
Carly Rae Jepsen – E.MO.TION Side B
B.A. Johnston – Gremlins III
Lisa LeBlanc – Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen?
The New Pornographers – Whiteout Conditions
Klô Pelgag – L’Étoile thoracique
Peter Peter – Noir Éden
Lido Pimienta – La Papessa
Jessie Reyez – Kiddo
Daniel Romano – Modern Pressure
The Sadies – Northern Passages
John K. Samson – Winter Wheat
Tanya Tagaq – Retribution
The Tragically Hip – Man Machine Poem
TUNS – TUNS
Leif Vollebekk – Twin Solitude
Weaves – Weaves
The Weeknd – Starboy
Charlotte Day Wilson – CDW
After the short list is announced on July 13, the winner will be crowned at the Polaris Prize Gala on September 18. Last year, Kaytranada won the honor.
This post originally appeared on Stereogum.