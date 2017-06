This morning, Phoenix released a 51-second snippet of “Role Model,” a new song from their forthcoming album Ti Amo. The preview was posted to the band’s Twitter, along with an animated video detailing their current North American tour. “Role Model” is the fourth track we’ve heard from the new album, following “J-Boy,” “Ti Amo,” and “Goodbye Soleil.” Listen to it below, and check out the band’s tour dates here.