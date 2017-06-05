Video: Phoenix – “Goodbye Soleil”

Keeping with the aesthetic of their previous clip for “Ti Amo,” Phoenix’s new video for their latest single “Goodbye Soleil” has a grainy, VHS-like aesthetic to fit with the retro-chic, Italodisco impressionism of the music. The video actually mostly shows people basking in soleil rather than saying goodbye to it. It’s a home-video-style montage showing members of the band and other random revelers enjoying a beautiful European summer: lounging in pools and at the beach, taking in boardwalk gift shops, and so on. The sunset comes only at the very end. Over the weekend, Phoenix also teased a minute of a new song called “Role Model.” Phoenix’s new album Ti Amo arrives on Friday (June 9). Watch the “Goodbye Soleil” clip below.