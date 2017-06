Just ahead of their Governors Ball set this weekend, Phoenix has released a new track off the upcoming album Ti Amo. “Goodbye Solei” is the third track we’ve heard off the new album after the single, “J-Boy,” and the title track. The band is also wasting little time touring off the new music, as their upcoming festival performance is part of its worldwide tour.

Stream “Goodbye Solei” below. Ti Amo is out June 9.