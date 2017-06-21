Parcels who, right? Parcels are five Australians who moved to Berlin and subsequently got a number of their smooth disco-pop singles picked up by impossibly cool clothing/music label Kitsuné. This was a good career move, but they’ve since hit on a better one: working with Daft Punk. Parcels’ new song “Overnight” was co-produced and co-written by the robots, and the sonic parallels to 2013’s Random Access Memories are easy to hear.

Listen to “Overnight” below; if you appreciate Kitsuné alums like Phoenix or Classixx, you’ll probably like it.