A New Nine Inch Nails EP Is Coming This Summer

Nine Inch Nails fans who have purchased vinyl through the band’s website were recently treated to a special e-mail from Trent Reznor himself, which stated that the band will be releasing a new EP this year. Pitchfork has confirmed that the text of this email, posted to the NIN Reddit, is a official communication from the band. Here’s the most relevant passage:

QUESTION: FINALLY, DID YOU KNOW THERE’S A NEW TOP-SECRET NINE INCH NAILS EP THAT WILL BE RELEASED BEFORE THE FIRST SHOWS WE DO THIS SUMMER? DID YOU KNOW NOT THE ACTUAL EVENTS WAS THE FIRST PART OF A TRILOGY OF RELATED EPS THAT WILL BE RELEASED ABOUT 6-8 MONTHS APART? NOW YOU DO. MORE INFORMATION ON THIS SHORTLY… THANK YOU. TRENT

Of course no one knew that, Trent. Not the Actual Events, NIN’s last release, came out on December 23, which means that we should, according to Reznor’s directions, expecting the new EP any day now. NIN’s shows of this summer–festival gigs at Los Angeles’ FYF Fest and NYC’s Panorama–are coming at the end of July.