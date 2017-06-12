Watch Nas and Jack White Perform “One Mic” for The American Epic Sessions

The latest clip to be released from The American Epic Sessions, the new PBS miniseries about the history of American music co-produced by Jack White, is a performance of Nas’ Stillmatic classic “One Mic.” Nas’ backing band is a piano trio (piano, upright bass, drums) led by White. As with the other performances that have been released from the series (like White and Elton John’s blues collaboration “Two Fingers of Whiskey,“) the performance is recorded using vintage equipment and pressed to record live. We’ve also seen footage of Nas and White collaborating on a cover of the 1920s blues standard “On the Road Again” in a trailer for the project.

Watch the revamped version of “One Mic” below, and read more about White’s American Epic project, produced with T-Bone Burnett and Robert Redford, here.