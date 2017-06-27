Moses Sumney Releases New Song “Doomed,” Announces Tour

Haunted romantic Moses Sumney has returned with his new song “Doomed,” his first bit of new material since 2016. The moody, synth-centered release immediately marks itself as an essential. Its ghostly textures and Sumney’s tortured falsetto comes across as grandiose, and it’s another reminder why his debut album has been so anticipated. “Doomed” also arrives with a new Allie Avital-directed music video that features Sumney floating in within a Matrix-style pod. Watch it below.

Sumney also recently signed to Jagjaguwar and has announced a new run of tour dates. Read the itinerary below.

Moses Sumney tour dates:

June 30 New Orleans, LA – Essence Festival

July 7 – Winchester, UK @ Blissfields Festival

July 8 – London, UK @ Somerset House

July 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

August 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

September 2 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

September 22 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic

September 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

September 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

September 28 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

September 29 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

September 30 – Vancouver, BC @ St. James Hall

October 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse

October 4 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk

October 5 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

October 9 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

October 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

October 14 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight

October 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Festival

October 17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

October 18 – Austin, TX @ Parish

October 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

October 30 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia

October 31 – London, UK @ Islington Town Hall

November 02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

November 03 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club

November 05 – Eindhoven, NL @ So What’s Next?

November 07 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche

November 08 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

November 09 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

November 12 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

November 14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega

November 16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Vondelkerk

November 17 – Luxembourg, LU @ Sonic Visions Festival

November 18 – Hamburg, DE @ Überjazz Festival: Kampnagel K2

November 20 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique @ Rotunde