New Music \
Moses Sumney Releases New Song “Doomed,” Announces Tour
Haunted romantic Moses Sumney has returned with his new song “Doomed,” his first bit of new material since 2016. The moody, synth-centered release immediately marks itself as an essential. Its ghostly textures and Sumney’s tortured falsetto comes across as grandiose, and it’s another reminder why his debut album has been so anticipated. “Doomed” also arrives with a new Allie Avital-directed music video that features Sumney floating in within a Matrix-style pod. Watch it below.
Sumney also recently signed to Jagjaguwar and has announced a new run of tour dates. Read the itinerary below.
Moses Sumney tour dates:
June 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival
July 7 – Winchester, UK @ Blissfields Festival
July 8 – London, UK @ Somerset House
July 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
August 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
September 2 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
September 22 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic
September 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
September 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
September 28 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
September 29 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
September 30 – Vancouver, BC @ St. James Hall
October 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse
October 4 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk
October 5 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
October 9 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair
October 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
October 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
October 14 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight
October 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Festival
October 17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
October 18 – Austin, TX @ Parish
October 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
October 30 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia
October 31 – London, UK @ Islington Town Hall
November 02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival
November 03 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club
November 05 – Eindhoven, NL @ So What’s Next?
November 07 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche
November 08 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory
November 09 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
November 12 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
November 14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega
November 16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Vondelkerk
November 17 – Luxembourg, LU @ Sonic Visions Festival
November 18 – Hamburg, DE @ Überjazz Festival: Kampnagel K2
November 20 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique @ Rotunde