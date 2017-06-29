Mogwai – “Party in the Dark”

Scottish post-rockers Mogwai have shared a new track. Titled “Party in the Dark,” the track features breathy vocals drenched in reverse reverb, soon exploding into racing bass and synth lines with its chorus. It’s the second glimpse of their forthcoming full-length Every Country’s Sun, after single “Coolverine” (and its accompanying video) was shared earlier this year. While the album isn’t out until September 1, “Party in the Dark” will also be released as a 7″ this August 25 with B-side “Eternal Panther.” Check out the track below and catch the band on tour this fall.