M.I.A. curated this year’s Meltdown Festival in London, and she got her old opening act/pal Julian Assange to appear remotely for a panel on “the complexities of global activism and art in a changing world.” The panel also included Srećko Horvat and Slovenian philosopher/living meme Slavoj Žižek, who joined M.I.A. in the flesh.

Watch part of their discussion below.

