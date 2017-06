The Melvins – “What’s Wrong With You”

Not long after last year’s Basses Loaded, alt rock legends the Melvins are releasing a double album A Walk With Love & Death via Ipecac Recordings. The debut single, “What’s Wrong With You,” features vocals by Red Kross/OFF!’s Steven Mcdonald and That Dog’s Anna Waronker.

The double album also features guest appearances by the Pixies’ Joey Santiago and Teri Gender Bender of Le Butcherettes and Crystal Fairy. You can stream “What’s Wrong With You” and see the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

July 5—San Diego, CA @ Casbah

July 6 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

July 7 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

July 8 — Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

July 9 — Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

July 10 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

July 12 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

July 13 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

July 14 — Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub

July 17 — Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

July 18 — Calgary, AB @ The Marquee

July 20 — Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid Cabaret

July 21 — Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

July 22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Grumpy’s Bash

July 24 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

July 25 — Chicago, IL @ The Metro

July 26 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

July 27 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

July 28 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

July 29 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

July 31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

August 1 — Syracuse, NY @ The Westcott Theater

August 2 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

August 3 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

August 4 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

August 5 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

August 6 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

August 8 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

August 9 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

August 10 — Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse

August 11 — Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

August 12 — St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

August 13 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

August 15 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

August 17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

August 18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Fest

August 20 — San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

August 2 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

August 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

September 5 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

September 6 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

September 8 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

September 9 — Dallas, TX @ Tree’s

September 10 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

September 11 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (Studio)

September 13 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

September 14 — Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

September 15 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbit’s

September 16 — Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

September 17 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room

September 18 — Orlando, FL @ The Social

September 20 — Athens, GA 40 Watt Club

September 21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell Stage)

September 22 — Nashville, TN 3rd & Lindsley

September 23 — Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone

September 25 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

September 26 — Rock Island, IL @ Rock Island Brewing Co.

September 27 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

September 28 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

September 30 — Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

October 2 — Albuquerque, NM @ The Launchpad

October 3 — Flagstaff, AZ @ The Green Room