Despite his diminished profile during his ghostwriter-or-not beef with Drake, Meek Mill has been fairly consistent as a recording artist. He’s switched his attention from street heaters to commercial success with “Whatever You Need,” which features go-to R&B lotharios Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign. It’s produced by DJ Mustard.

Listen to “Whatever You Need” below. Meek Mill has also been working on his new album Wins & Losses, which doesn’t have a release date.