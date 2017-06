It’s been awhile since 2012’s Beams, but alt-pop savant Matthew Dear is finally back with new music. Named after a brain-boosting “smart drug,” “Modafinil Blues” was written in Topanga Canyon with Frank Ocean collaborator Troy Nōka. It’s a somber, kick-driven dance track, complete with Dear’s low, resonant baritone cutting through the crystalline mix. Give it a listen below.