Major Lazer have released a surprise EP, Know No Better, along with a new, globetrotting, inspirational video for the eponymous track, which features Travis Scott, Quavo, and former Fifth Harmony-er Camila Cabello. The international-star-studded Know No Better is the Diplo-led supergroup’s first release since Peace Is The Mission, their full-length of exactly two years ago. The group’s most recent smash singles, which do not appear on the new EP, have been last summer’s Bieber-fronted “Cold Water” and this year’s Nicki Minaj/PARTYNEXTDOOR collaboration “Run Up.” Watch the video for “Know No Better” and stream the full EP below.