Macklemore Releases New Song “Glorious” Off First “Solo” Album in 12 Years
Macklemore is back, like he never left, as he’ll tell you in the first line of his new gospel-flavored positivity anthem “Glorious,” featuring singer Skylar Grey on the hook. The song comes from Macklemore’s yet-to-be-announced solo album, which a press release calls his first in 12 years—a claim that is technically true because 2012 breakout The Heist and 2016’s This Unruly Mess I’ve Made were co-credited to producer Ryan Lewis. Hear “Glorious” below.