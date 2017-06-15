Macklemore is back, like he never left, as he’ll tell you in the first line of his new gospel-flavored positivity anthem “Glorious,” featuring singer Skylar Grey on the hook. The song comes from Macklemore’s yet-to-be-announced solo album, which a press release calls his first in 12 years—a claim that is technically true because 2012 breakout The Heist and 2016’s This Unruly Mess I’ve Made were co-credited to producer Ryan Lewis. Hear “Glorious” below.