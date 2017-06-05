Video: Mac DeMarco – “One Another”

Mac DeMarco has released a video for “One Another,” a highlight from his May album This Old Dog. The goofy, cheaply-shot clip, directed by Pierce McGarry, features Mac and his band playing in the backyard, instruments both real and fake, and clowning around with the Grim Reaper. In the middle of the video, the song breaks down for a minute, and the Reaper turns Mac and the gang into old men. Nonetheless, it turns out they’re still able to bust out riffs. For other recent old-men-rocking-out videos, check out the Foo Fighters’ “Run” video from last week.

Mac is touring with The Flaming Lips this summer, and has just announced a headlining show at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall in September. Watch the “One Another” clip below.