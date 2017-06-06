Video: Lunice – “Maserati”

“Maserati,” the latest single by producer Lunice of TNGHT, is heart-pounding and tense like a ride in a speeding car. The song’s new video finds the producer leaping and darting around a jumble of furniture and scrap lumber, as if he were trying to escape invisible pursuers. There’s no sound besides the music, so even when Lunice starts throwing the furniture, the futuristic “Maserati” and its apocalyptic choir samples are the only accompaniment. Watch below.

Lunice’s solo album CCCLX (360) is expected this fall.

[Fader]