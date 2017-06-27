Lunice – “Distrust” ft. Denzel Curry & C9

Montreal rap producer Lunice has released “Distrust,” the first single off of his upcoming album CCCLX. The dark song features Denzel Curry and crew C9, and starts with a sparse arrangement before slowly building and exploding.

Lunice is set to play a slew of festival dates in Europe this summer. CCCLX is out September 8th. Listen to “Distrust” below.



Lunice:

July 1st – Crocodile – Seattle

August 12th – Appelsap Festival – The Netherlands

August 16th – Pukkelpop Festival – Belgium

August 23rd – Openair Festival – Switzerland

August 25th – Reading Festival – UK

August 26th – Leeds Festival – UK