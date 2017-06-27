New Music \
Lunice – “Distrust” ft. Denzel Curry & C9
Montreal rap producer Lunice has released “Distrust,” the first single off of his upcoming album CCCLX. The dark song features Denzel Curry and crew C9, and starts with a sparse arrangement before slowly building and exploding.
Lunice is set to play a slew of festival dates in Europe this summer. CCCLX is out September 8th. Listen to “Distrust” below.
Lunice:
July 1st – Crocodile – Seattle
August 12th – Appelsap Festival – The Netherlands
August 16th – Pukkelpop Festival – Belgium
August 23rd – Openair Festival – Switzerland
August 25th – Reading Festival – UK
August 26th – Leeds Festival – UK