Watch Lorde Sing “The Louvre,” “Supercut,” & “Writer in the Dark” Live for the First Time in NYC

Lorde released her fantastic sophomore album Melodrama yesterday, and last night, she performed it live during an intimate show at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom presented by SiriusXM. In addition to playing early tracks like “Green Light,” “Liability,” and “Perfect Places,” she debuted non-single highlights “The Louvre” and “Supercut” live and closed the encore with a breathtaking a cappella rendition of “Writer In The Dark.” Watch below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.