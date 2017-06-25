Listen to Q-Tip’s Two-Hour Radio Tribute to Prodigy

For the latest installment of his Beats 1 radio show, Abstract Radio, A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip dedicated his two-hour program to the late, great Prodigy of not as. Prodigy passed away last week at the age of 42, following complications from sickle cell anemia. Q-Tip introduced the program with a short tribute: “We lost a great one, man. Rest in peace, rest in power to the brother. Shouts out to him and his whole family, the whole Johnson family and all that. Man.” He went on to play a handful of Mobb Deep and Prodigy tracks. Listen below.