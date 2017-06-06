Lisa Loeb Wrote Today’s New York Times Crossword

Lisa Loeb helped construct today’s New York Times crossword puzzle. As part of the 75th anniversary of the publication’s crossword section, celebrity guests have periodically been collaborating with puzzlemakers on the day’s puzzle, and Loeb is the latest to do so. Today’s puzzle is appropriately music-themed and, per an informative rundown of the puzzle’s construction, it contains clues about Rihanna’s “Umbrella” (“UMBRELLA POLICY”), a Styx song (“BABE IN THE WOODS”), Pharrell’s “Happy” (“HAPPY HOLIDAYS”), and a reference to vinyl (Clue: “Hit home?” Answer: SIDE A). The puzzle creators also slipped in a clue for Loeb’s 1994 hit “Stay.” You have to subscribe to the NYT’s puzzle tier to get access to the puzzle itself, but there’s a good summary of how it came together and a half-hour conversation with Loeb about the crossword to entertain you if you’re not a puzzlehead. (Is that what they call them?)

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.