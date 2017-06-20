Hellfest Audience Member Throws A Jug At Linkin Park When They Play Their New Pop Hit

Linkin Park performed Sunday at the French heavy metal festival Hellfest, where they got a decidedly mixed reception. Specifically, the rock-oriented crowd wilded out to Linkin Park’s hard-hitting material but pushed back when they played “Heavy” and “Invisible,” singles from their poppy new album One More Light. Frontman Chester Bennington has been confrontational about the band’s new direction this year, telling fans to “move the fuck on,” but in a series of tweets today he takes a more passive-aggressive tone. Bennington notes that when Linkin Park launched into “Heavy,” some audience members flipped him off, but he responded by blowing kisses, which turned those middle fingers into heart hands. He also recalls seeing confused stares when the band played “Invisible” and says he loves Linkin Park’s French fans. What he doesn’t mention is that one person threw a jug at him during the intro to “Heavy,” as you can see in the video below.

Physically attacking a band is never OK, but Bennington did say he would punch you in the mouth if you call them sell-outs, so consider the jug toss a preemptive strike, I guess? Read Bennington’s full Hellfest tweetstorm below.

Hell fest was fun. Had a blast watching people mosh to In the End and then flip me off when we played Heavy. I blew them kisses — Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) June 19, 2017

After I blew kisses to the guys flipping me off. They smiled and gave me heart hands back. — Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) June 19, 2017

I welcomed the huge crowd of condemned souls to HELLFEST in my metal voice then we played Invisible. The look of shock on people’s faces — Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) June 19, 2017

All kidding aside…. the crowd was great and handled our set pretty well. Our French fans are awesome. — Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) June 19, 2017

Does anyone else find it funny that the same people calling us sellouts are suggesting that we change our set to conform to HELLFEST — Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) June 19, 2017

This post originally appeared at Stereogum.