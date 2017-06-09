News \

Watch Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Perform “In My World” on Fallon

Screen-Shot-2017-06-09-at-11.51.54-AM-1497023538

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie’s new collaborative, self-titled album is out today, and last night they stopped by Fallon to celebrate. They performed the album’s lead single “In My World,” a duet for the two singers in classic Fleetwood Mac style, with a band that sadly did not include the Mac’s own John McVie and Mick Fleetwood, who play on the album. In any case, the vocal harmonies sound great. Watch below.

Winston Cook-Wilson
Tags: christine mcvie, fleetwood mac, John McVie, lindsey buckingham, Mick Fleetwood