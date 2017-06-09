Watch Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Perform “In My World” on Fallon

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie’s new collaborative, self-titled album is out today, and last night they stopped by Fallon to celebrate. They performed the album’s lead single “In My World,” a duet for the two singers in classic Fleetwood Mac style, with a band that sadly did not include the Mac’s own John McVie and Mick Fleetwood, who play on the album. In any case, the vocal harmonies sound great. Watch below.