Liars Release “Cred Woes,” First Single From New Album TFCF

Last month, Liars announced a new album with some spooky YouTube videos and other social media ephemera, and now that album has a title and some pretty incredible art. It’s called TFCF–that stands for Theme From Crying Fountain–and it’s out August 25 via Mute. As we noted in May, TFCF will be the first Liars record without multi-instrumentalist Aaron Hemphill, who cofounded the band with Angus Andrew way back when they were a straightforward dance-punk troupe in 2001.

The band also released the first TFCF single, called “Cred Woes,” which splits the difference between the queasy tension of records like Sisterwold and the day-glo rave stylings of their last album, 2014’s Mess. Hear it below, and see Andrew in a bridal gown on the TFCF cover after that.

TFCF:

01 The Grand Delusional

02 Cliché Suite

03 Staring At Zero

04 No Help Pamphlet

05 Face to Face With My Face

06 Emblems of Another Story

07 No Tree No Branch

08 Cred Woes

09 Coins in My Caged Fist

10 Ripe Ripe Rot

11 Crying Fountain