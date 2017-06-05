Ariana Grande’s benefit concert for victims of the Manchester bombing was held in the city yesterday, and featured performances by stars like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, and Miley Cyrus. A surprise inclusion was Liam Gallagher, Manchester native and lead singer of Oasis, who performed his new single “Wall of Glass” and Oasis classics like “Live Forever,” which he did with Chris Martin on guitar. Liam was the only Gallagher brother to show up, though, a fact he made very clear in a typically idiosyncratic series of tweets after the concert, in which he called Noel a “sad fuck” for saying he was out of the country. Read Liam’s tweets below, and watch the performance of “Live Forever.”

What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017