Lee “Scratch” Perry Says Kanye West Is “Afflicted by Big Batty”

Lee “Scratch” Perry hasn’t been too hot on Kanye West recently. The innovative reggae producer spoke on the Canadian radio show The Strombo Show to talk about a variety of topics when the intrepid star came up near the end of the conversation. West, who’s remained dormant after his photo op with Donald Trump, doesn’t have Perry’s empathy apparently. Perry philosophized that he’s sold his soul and is suffering from a sickness of “batty” (that’s Jamaican slang for “booty” for all you squares).

“Him sell his mother’s soul to get rich—sell his mother’s soul, sell his soul to get the American dollars that is going down,” Perry says. “Why should I listen to somebody that is so perfect and so unperfect and so stupid?

“I did not sell my soul,” he continued. “I don’t need a bulletproof jacket, and I don’t have a woman with a real big batty because me is not afflicted by big batty.”

“That’s an affliction?” asks host George Stroumboulopoulos. Well, yes, according to Perry.

“I am not addicted to big batty,” Perry says. “And I am not addicted to Kim, with batty in front and behind. Kim has batty in front and batty behind. I am not addicted to girls with batty in front and batty behind. The girls I have is not too fat.”

For the record, Perry expressed his support for Drake, who he likened to a snake. Watch his comments, which start at 30:20, below.

