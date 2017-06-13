On the heels of his old bandmate Thurston Moore’s pretty-good Rock n Roll Consciousness, former Sonic Youth guitar wiz Lee Ranaldo has announced a solo album of his own. It’s called Electric Trim, and the announcement comes with several tantalizing details. Six of the nine songs feature vocals from Sharon Van Etten, and six songs also feature lyrics from the affably postmodern novelist Jonathan Lethem. Nels Cline of Wilco, no slouch on the guitar himself, also contributes.

In conjunction with the album announcement, Ranaldo released the track “Circular (Right As Rain)” and an accompanying video. It’s very good, with a gently sprawling sound that will appeal to fans of late-career Sonic Youth gems like Murray Street and Sonic Nurse. Watch the video, with appearances from Cline and Van Etten both, below.