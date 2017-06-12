Vinyl reissues of several LCD Soundsystem releases is on the way. Their self-titled debut, 45:33, This Is Happening, and the live in-studio project London Sessions are coming back via Rhino. The first three are due June 23, while London Sessions comes a week later on June 30.

Of course, the most anticipated LCD Soundsystem-related activity is still their upcoming comeback album. In a recent Facebook post, frontman James Murphy said that the new LP could be out “6 weeks [at] the very fastest.” [Pitchfork]

Despite being in print for years and ready available at https://store.dfarecords.com/collections/albums, Rhino has announced that they are releasing vinyl reissues of LCD Soundsystem’s self-titled debut album, 45:33, This Is Happening and London Sessions—which was news to the band who issued the following statement: “LCD Soundsystem certainly aren’t announcing shit, as they had no idea that these were even coming out. Just buy the records from DFA, like you have been able to for years.” The Rhino press release also describes LCD Soundsystem as “one of the freshest sounds on the London underground scene in the early 2000s” so that shows how seriously anyone should take it.

