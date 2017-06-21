News \

LCD Soundsystem Say Their New Tour Will Be “Mostly the Same Shit”

CREDIT: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Last night I spent a whole concert standing behind someone wearing one of LCD Soundsystem’s “The Last Show” t-shirts from 2011. Hard as it can be to get a ticket to see LCD Soundsystem in Brooklyn these days, I hope that guy does. Wear that shirt in the front row, dude! Or… don’t bother, because clearly you already saw them once:

LCD Soundsystem’s American Dream, out September 1. [H/t kris_dba.]

Anna Gaca
