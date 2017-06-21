News \
LCD Soundsystem Say Their New Tour Will Be “Mostly the Same Shit”
Last night I spent a whole concert standing behind someone wearing one of LCD Soundsystem’s “The Last Show” t-shirts from 2011. Hard as it can be to get a ticket to see LCD Soundsystem in Brooklyn these days, I hope that guy does. Wear that shirt in the front row, dude! Or… don’t bother, because clearly you already saw them once:
lol’d at this little bit of owning up pic.twitter.com/grdaEmAprD
— kris_dba (@tagoutbiz) June 21, 2017
LCD Soundsystem’s American Dream, out September 1. [H/t kris_dba.]