Kodak Black Released From Jail to House Arrest

Kodak Black has left Flordia’s Broward County Jail 267 days ahead of schedule. After apparently completing a “life skills” course within the prison, the Florida rapper, born Dieuson Octave, has been released to house arrest after serving only a fraction of his sentence. Octave was put in jail in February for violating probation, and in May was charged with breaking house arrest and sentenced to 364 days in prison.

The rapper has been placed under a strict house arrest regimen. TMZ reports that he will need both his probation officer and, in some cases, a judge to sign off if he wants to leave his house for any reason.

Octave is still awaiting trial for sexual battery in South Carolina. In December, the rapper posted $100,000 in bail to return to Florida after being extradited to South Carolina to face those charges. He has also been accused of assaulting a female strip club employee in February, but has not formally been charged.

[Billboard]