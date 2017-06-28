Back in 2011, Killer Mike opened up his SWAG Shop in Atlanta, a barber shop where the name stands for Shave, Wash, and Groom. Today, he’s announced that he’s expanding the business’ horizons and opening up a new location in the Philips Arena where the Atlanta Hawks are based out of. The arena is undergoing some extensive renovations soon, and a SWAG Shop location will be included. “I’m very happy that the front porch of the Hawks is going to be host to a SWAG Shop,” Killer Mike said in a statement. “It really is like a dream coming true because now kids are going to be coming down early just to hang out in my shop, buy a t-shirt, get a haircut and watch the game.”

AWESOME: The @ATLHawks renovation of Phillips Arena will include a @KillerMike barbershop with a view of the court pic.twitter.com/PzPJuvsCRi — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 28, 2017

