Kid Rock Sells California Mansion at $2.1 Million Loss

Kid Rock has sold his Malibu mansion for a $2.1 million loss, Variety reports. Rock, aka Robert Ritchie, initially purchased the house for $11.6 million in 2006. The mansion, which Variety describes as “Bali-inspired,” was put on the market for $13.45 million in 2013. The price was dropped to $12.75 million in 2015, $11.995 million in 2016, and $10.995 million at the beginning of 2017.

The final sale price was $9.5 million.

The 8,305 square-foot house features an open-plan living space, a living room that doubles as a screening room, a terrace with built-in barbecue and a fireplace, four guest bedrooms with bathroom access, two walk-in closets, a wood staircase going to a lower level, glass doors, a pool, a guesthouse, and much more, according to Variety.

A 2015 Business Insider story estimated Ritchie’s net worth at $80 million.