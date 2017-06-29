Nothing Looks More Fun Than Kero Kero Bonito’s “Forever Summer Holiday”

What’s the point of a video budget if you can’t spend 85 percent of it on pool inflatables? That’s basically the premise for Kero Kero Bonito’s new clip for “Forever Summer Holiday,” a new bonus track from the Japanese edition of their very fun 2016 album Bonito Graduation. The official KKB summer holiday has all the cute sunglasses and ice cream sprinkles you expect, and bunch of self-deprecating visual gags you don’t. Summer rules! Theo Davies directs. Watch below.