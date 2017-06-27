News \
Hamilton Has Found a New Way to Bore Into Your Brain
Hamilton, unlike its namesake, won’t die. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit Tony Award-winning show is making its Los Angeles premiere this August, and to celebrate, he started a contest called #Ham4All. The promo asks fans to sing an excerpt of a Hamilton song for a chance to win two tickets to opening night, a meet-and-greet with Miranda himself, round-trip airfare, and hotel accommodations for two. Participants who donate at least $10 to the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition get 100 entries toward the grand prize.
But like most things Hamilton-related, we’re here because of the bourgeois. Kelly Clarkson, Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero, Ben Stiller, and Shonda Rhimes are a few of the famous people who’ve contributed to the #Ham4All. Watch some of their covers below.
Donate to support the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition! I challenge @TheLucasSteele @JoshGroban! #Ham4All @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/NzDo8u9nC9
— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) June 26, 2017
I just donated to support the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, I challenge @justinbaldoni and @SophiaBush to do the same!#Ham4All pic.twitter.com/RMRcFfY0Zv
— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) June 26, 2017
I challenge YOU all of my fans!! Donate here: https://t.co/JzRg0SR3XU #Ham4All #OneVoice pic.twitter.com/5nlc3yhCTj
— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) June 26, 2017
I challenge @scottkfoley, @KatieQLowes & @JasonWGeorge to make a donation & sing a fav song from Hamilton. #Ham4All https://t.co/lE2t35FfSm pic.twitter.com/vyTaGMvvgW
— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) June 26, 2017