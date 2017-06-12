Here’s What Katy Perry Did During Her 72-Hour Witness Livestream

Katy Perry generated so much content this weekend! Her new album Witness came out on Friday, and since then, she’s been live-streaming her press junket and the rest of her life via YouTube, Big Brother style. (As of right now, the feed is alternating between Perry sleeping and someone drawing on a coffee cup, and the comments are full of porn bots.) You don’t have three days of your life to watch it all, and neither do we, so here are a few highlights:

1. She Ranked Her Lovers

Late-night host James Corden came by to play a round of “answer a personal question or eat something gross.” Corden asked Perry to rank three of her exes in bed: John Mayer (#1), Orlando Bloom (#2), and Diplo (#3). The strain of the lock-in was clearly beginning to wear on her: “They’re all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place!” she said.

2. She Told RuPaul She Can Speak in Tongues

Shockingly, there’s no official video clip of Perry telling RuPaul that, as the child of Pentecostal preachers, she knows how to speak in tongues. “I haven’t done it for a long time and I’m not going to show everyone now,” she said, according to E! Online. “I would say it would be just like Christians’ version of chanting.”

3. She Talked to DeRay About Cultural Appropriation

The full footage of Perry’s hourlong chat with activist DeRay Mckesson isn’t online yet, but here’s two minutes of Perry talking about “mistakes” like wearing braids in her “This Is How We Do” music video and dressing as a geisha for her 2013 AMAs performance:

I’m proud of Katy for acknowledging her mistakes with cultural appropriation. She’s learning pic.twitter.com/uyHd3upmzx — la bella vita (@drugproblem) June 11, 2017

4. She Went to Therapy

Perry sat down for a teary, hourlong therapy session with Viceland’s Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh. She talked about the divide between Kathryn Hudson and her “Katy Perry” persona, past difficulties with alcohol, and said she was “ashamed” to have struggled with suicidal thoughts.

5. She Cooked With Gordon Ramsay

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came by to make meatballs and zoodles. The meatballs looked good! Katy Perry looked flustered.

6. She Called for an End to the Taylor Swift Thing

Oh yes, about that Taylor Swift feud—the one Perry’s been boosting back into the headlines recently? Well, she’s totally over it, she told Ariana Huffington: “I am ready to let it go. I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it’s actually like, I think it’s time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I’m saying?”

7. She Mooned Us

Her towel slipped while she was getting a nude massage on camera. Here’s the British tabloid article, you sick freaks.

Katy Perry’s livestream is set to wrap up Monday night (7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific) with a special concert for a pre-selected group of fans. If you’ve got all day, you can watch it below.