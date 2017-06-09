New Music \
Stream Katy Perry’s New Album Witness
After a somewhat odd run-up—three singles that haven’t quite landed and a bizarre SNL performance—Katy Perry has released her new album Witness. Still, it’s one of the summer’s most anticipated albums and marks the fifth effort from the pop superstar. Max Martin and Ali Payami feature heavily as producers, and Purity Ring contributed three songs as well. And as we’ve already heard, Migos, Nicki Minaj, and Skip Marley arrive as featured guests.
Stream Witness below.