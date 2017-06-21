News \

Video: Kali Uchis – “Tyrant” (ft. Jorja Smith)

There’s the normal number of aesthetics you can squeeze into one music video, and then there’s Kali Uchis’ new video for “Tyrant.” It begins with a stack of TVs playing archival footage of state violence (because “Tyrant,” get it?), then car after car of Uchis lounging in glamorous outfits, then an ’80s laser background, then a subtitled foreign film for the line about Bridgette Bardot. All this is before featured artist Jorja Smith appears on a heavily Pucci-inspired vibe. It’s as if they made four videos for the one song and used them all—it’s great.

Uchis’ new album is expected later this year. Watch “Tyrant” below.

Anna Gaca
