Watch Jerry Seinfeld Reject a Hug From Kesha: “I Don’t Know Who That Was”

Don’t interrupt Jerry Seinfeld — even for a hug.

That’s what Kesha learned Monday night when the Seinfeld star promptly rejected her request for a hug during an event at Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center. The whole, awkward thing was captured on video by 94.7 Fresh FM radio host Tommy McFly, who was in the middle of interviewing Seinfeld at the National Night of Laughter and Song when Kesha emerged to profess her admiration for the actor.

“I’m Kesha, I love you so much!” Kesha says in the video. “Can I give you a hug?”

While Seinfeld responded with a quick “no thanks,” Kesha continued to press the 63-year-old for a hug — and he continued to decline. Maybe the most uncomfortable part is that Seinfeld doesn’t recognize Kesha at all. “I don’t know who that was,” Seinfeld admits on camera.

Watch the whole, cringe-worthy scene unfold for yourself below.

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

This post originally appeared on Billboard