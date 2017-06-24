Watch Jeremy Corbyn Open for Run The Jewels at Glastonbury

British Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn opened for Run The Jewels at Glastonbury today, drawing a headliner-level crowd of tens of thousands. Introduced by Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis, Corbyn took the UK festival’s Pyramid stage to deliver a rousing 15-minute speech, calling for equality in British society and sending a message to Donald Trump: “Build bridges, not walls.” He also inspired a hearty “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn!” chant to the tune of the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army.” Watch his full speech below.

Thank you #Glastonbury for inviting me to speak on the Pyramid Stage about how, together, we can build a country #ForTheMany, not the few. pic.twitter.com/vutOyFsFSo — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 24, 2017

