News \
Watch Jeremy Corbyn Open for Run The Jewels at Glastonbury
British Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn opened for Run The Jewels at Glastonbury today, drawing a headliner-level crowd of tens of thousands. Introduced by Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis, Corbyn took the UK festival’s Pyramid stage to deliver a rousing 15-minute speech, calling for equality in British society and sending a message to Donald Trump: “Build bridges, not walls.” He also inspired a hearty “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn!” chant to the tune of the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army.” Watch his full speech below.
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.