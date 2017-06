Jeff Tweedy’s new solo album Together at Last is now streaming in full. Announced back in April along with lead single “Laminated Cat,” the album features stripped-down takes on Tweedy’s material for Wilco, as well as his other side projects Loose Fur and Golden Smog. The record is the first of a series of upcoming releases called the Loft Acoustic Sessions to be recorded at his Chicago studio, The Loft.

Stream Together at Last below.