Although it’s far from a simple tell-all, JAY-Z’s 4:44 has also made headlines over the past few hours for his alleged words on his issues with Kanye West and heavily implying—if not, outright confirming—that he cheated on Beyoncé. JAY-Z famously keeps the details of his personal life under wraps, so the fervor does make sense. However, JAY-Z also turn his attention to other affairs, as well. Like a higher stakes version of Rick Ross’ “Idols Become Rivals,” JAY-Z dedicated a whole verse to what’s going on with Prince’s estate on 4:44 cut “Caught Their Eyes.”

I sat down with Prince eye to eye/

He told me his wishes before he died/

Now, Londell McMillan, he must be color blind/

They only see green from them purple eyes/

They eyes hide, they eyes high/

My eyes wide shut to all the lies/

These industry niggas they always been fishy/

But ain’t no Biggie, no lazy eye, huh/

This guy had Slave on his face/

You think he wanted the masters with his masters?/

You greedy bastards sold tickets to walk through his house/

I’m surprised you ain’t auction off the casket

Prince’s estate has been a point of contention partly because the singer didn’t leave a will before his passing in 2016. His estate is going to court over a motion to void a $31 million deal with Universal Music Group for the rights to Prince’s vault. L. Londell McMillan, who was Prince’s attorney, has been a central figure in the legal dilemma. Earlier this morning, McMillan confirmed on Twitter that he did catch wind of the JAY-Z dis. However, he claims that his main concern is his fight with Warner Bros. Records, Prince’s former label.