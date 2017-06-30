News \
JAY-Z Speaks on the Prince Estate Battle on 4:44
Although it’s far from a simple tell-all, JAY-Z’s 4:44 has also made headlines over the past few hours for his alleged words on his issues with Kanye West and heavily implying—if not, outright confirming—that he cheated on Beyoncé. JAY-Z famously keeps the details of his personal life under wraps, so the fervor does make sense. However, JAY-Z also turn his attention to other affairs, as well. Like a higher stakes version of Rick Ross’ “Idols Become Rivals,” JAY-Z dedicated a whole verse to what’s going on with Prince’s estate on 4:44 cut “Caught Their Eyes.”
I sat down with Prince eye to eye/
He told me his wishes before he died/
Now, Londell McMillan, he must be color blind/
They only see green from them purple eyes/
They eyes hide, they eyes high/
My eyes wide shut to all the lies/
These industry niggas they always been fishy/
But ain’t no Biggie, no lazy eye, huh/
This guy had Slave on his face/
You think he wanted the masters with his masters?/
You greedy bastards sold tickets to walk through his house/
I’m surprised you ain’t auction off the casket
Prince’s estate has been a point of contention partly because the singer didn’t leave a will before his passing in 2016. His estate is going to court over a motion to void a $31 million deal with Universal Music Group for the rights to Prince’s vault. L. Londell McMillan, who was Prince’s attorney, has been a central figure in the legal dilemma. Earlier this morning, McMillan confirmed on Twitter that he did catch wind of the JAY-Z dis. However, he claims that his main concern is his fight with Warner Bros. Records, Prince’s former label.
Yes, I heard the track! Not focusing on a diss track now. Focused on not letting WBR control masters. I do like the beat. #Emancipation2
— L Londell McMillan (@LondellMcMillan) June 30, 2017