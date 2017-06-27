With the release of JAY-Z’s new album fast approaching, Tidal has dropped another teaser for his upcoming project 4:44. Unlike the prior Mahershala Ali-featuring clips, this one features a black youth running away from an unseen threat. He’s seen wearing a black shirt with the text “STAY BLACK.” While the teaser does showcase a new instrumental, it does not feature new JAY-Z lyrics like the “Adnis” clip. Watch it below. 4:44, produced by No I.D., comes this Friday.