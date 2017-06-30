JAY-Z’s new album, 4:44, is out now. The album features contributions from Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Frank Ocean, the-Dream, and more, as well as samples from artists like Stevie Wonder and Nina Simone. Below, find a partial list of credits as pulled from Tidal.

“The Story of O.J.” has elements of Nina Simone’s “Four Women” and Funk Inc.’s “Kool Is Back”

“Smile” credits JAY-Z’s mother Gloria Carter as the featured artist, and has elements of Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s in Need of Love Today”

“Caught Their Eyes” credits Frank Ocean as the featured artist and samples Nina Simone’s “Baltimore”

“4:44″ features vocals by Kim Burrell (Burrell was notably under fire this year when an anti-gay sermon she gave went viral)

“Family Feud” features vocals by Beyoncé

“Bam” credits Damian Marley as the featured artists and has elements of Sister Mercy’s “Bam Bam” and Jacob Miller’s “Tenement Yard”

“Moonlight” contains elements of the Fugees’ “Fu-Gee-La”

“Marcy Me” features vocals by the-Dream

“Legacy” features vocals by Blue Ivy Carter and samples Donny Hathaway’s “Someday We’ll All Be Free”

Stream 4:44 below.