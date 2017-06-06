Jay Electronica – “Letter to Falon”

Rap’s woke shooting star Jay Electronica has returned once again with a new song “Letter to Falon.” The track is Electronica’s first since last year’s “#TBE The Curse of Mayweather” and is produced by himself, prior collaborator the Bullitts, and Paul Epworth, who’s collaborated with the likes of Rihanna, U2, and Adele. Electronica said on Twitter that the introspective track, built around a piano loop, was inspired by Kevin Durant’s performance in the NBA Finals.

@KDTrey5 peace family. The last time we saw each other, you and your pops told me to release music. — سيف الله (@JayElectronica) June 6, 2017

@KDTrey5 I've been so inspired by your performance in the finals… — سيف الله (@JayElectronica) June 6, 2017

Listen to “Letter to Falon” here. There’s no word on the release date for his long-awaited album. Electronica is also scheduled to drop a collaboration with fellow recluse DOOM for the Adult Swim Singles Program.