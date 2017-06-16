News \

Jada Pinkett Smith Takes Offense to Her Depiction in Tupac Shakur Biopic

Jada Pinkett Smith

The Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me hit theaters today to mostly negative reviews, and Jada Pinkett Smith, Shakur’s lifelong friend, is one of those critics. The actress took to Twitter explain her issues with her depiction in the film, which has contended with a troubled production. Her main grievance is that the events presented in the film are just factually wrong or straight up didn’t happen. Read what she has to say below. Smith is portrayed by Kat Graham while Demetrius Shipp Jr. plays Tupac.

Brian Josephs
Tags: Jada Pinkett Smith, Tupac, Tupac Shakur