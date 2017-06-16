The Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me hit theaters today to mostly negative reviews, and Jada Pinkett Smith, Shakur’s lifelong friend, is one of those critics. The actress took to Twitter explain her issues with her depiction in the film, which has contended with a troubled production. Her main grievance is that the events presented in the film are just factually wrong or straight up didn’t happen. Read what she has to say below. Smith is portrayed by Kat Graham while Demetrius Shipp Jr. plays Tupac.

Forgive me… my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never read me that poem. I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn’t to pursue his career. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

I’ve never been to any of Pac’s shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017