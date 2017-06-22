In times of great turmoil such as these, we must not lose sight of the important questions. Questions like: What is the fundamental purpose of man’s time on Earth? Why do the same brutal injustices repeat themselves again and again throughout history? How might we settle petty internecine differences and band together to create a more equitable and humane society? Most importantly: Is Queen guitarist Brian May the only person left in the world who likes to relax in a comfortable seat and dreamily turn my head to the window and get lost in the ever-changing wonders of the planet, as they drift by?

As NME points out, the great sage himself posed this very query in a blog post on his website this month:

Travelling on planes has for years been something I have had to do, as part of my job, but I never got bored with enjoying the views . As soon as I’m up there above the clouds, I feel lucky and excited – like a kid on a treat. I also, very childlike, I’m sure, never tire of trying to take the perfect sequential stereo picture as the plane surges forward, giving me an instant baseline for 3-D photos of clouds, glaciers, mountains, cities, canyons, and volcanoes. But – as I fly today with British Airways – I wonder if I am the only person left in the world who likes to relax in a comfortable seat and dreamily turn my head to the window and get lost in the ever-changing wonders of the planet, as they drift by ? I wonder this because I’m not aware of anyone except me complaining about the new way the seats are configured in BA First Class. I hate it. It costs an arm and a leg to travel this way and I feel that we no longer get our money’s worth. In the old days you sat right next to the window and the view was wide and spectacular. Now they sit you about three feet from the window and so low down all you can see from your seat is a small patch of sky. It’s boring – frustrating.

What say you, British Airways? What say you, heathens of the world? Is Brian May the only person left with reasonable ideas about comfort? “Who designs this stuff?” to quote the concluding sentence of May’s blog post. “Did they lose their mind?”

British Airways, we sincerely hope that the seriousness of this inquiry is not lost on you. Please reconsider the new way the seats are configured in BA First Class. Brian May, and the rest of the world, will thank you.