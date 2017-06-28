Iggy Azalea Remarkably Polite About Halsey Calling Her a “Fucking Moron”

Last week, pop singer Halsey brushed off a question about why she agreed to work with Quavo by coming after Iggy Azalea, calling her a “fucking moron” with “a complete disregard for black culture.” On Tuesday, Azalea responded, and it seems she’s trying to let this one blow over.

“It’s a bit weird to bring someone up in an interview that you weren’t asked about,” Azalea said, speaking to the Australian music podcast Smallzy’s Surgery. “I really try very hard not to give my personal opinions about people that I don’t know. I don’t know her, I’ve never met her, I’ve never interacted with her in any capacity, so I thought it was a bit of a strange thing to kind of throw that out there.

“But she’s young and y’know, I hope that she learns maybe to be a bit less judgmental when she’s kind of in the same shoes. I’m sure she’s getting judged all the time as well by people who don’t really know her.”

Funny as it would’ve been if Azalea had stopped after “I don’t know her,” this was probably her best option: a calm and polite reply unlikely to reignite the underlying cultural appropriation issue, where she’s on shakier ground. And while we’re catching up with Iggy Azalea—no, she still doesn’t have a release date for her much-delayed sophomore album Digital Distortion. Good luck, Iggy. [Complex]