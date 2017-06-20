Hanson on Justin Bieber’s Music: “It’s Chlamydia of the Ear”

The involvement of Justin Bieber on the remix to Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi’s collab “Despacito” may have made the song a chart-topper, but don’t count veteran pop/rock brother trio Hanson among the history-making pop star’s fans. In an interview with Australian radio station Hit 107 FM, Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson went as far as to compare the Spanish-speaking track — and the rest of Bieber’s catalog — to a “venereal disease.”

“I’m glad I didn’t know what that was,” Taylor said after failing to identify a clip from the radio hit. “I prefer not to get any venereal diseases, so whenever Justin Bieber gets sort of near me or near my ears…” joked his brother, Zac. Added Isaac: “It’s Chlamydia of the ear.”

The brotherly trio, known for their 1997 hit “MMMBop,” made the brutal comparison while joining hosts Amos Gill, Cat Lynch and Angus O’Loughlin for a game of “Whose Song Is It Anyway.” Listen to the full interview below, or skip to the 2:45 mark to hear the group’s takedown of Biebs.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.