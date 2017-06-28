Riz MC Stars in New Video for Hamilton Mixtape’s “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Hamilton will make its Los Angeles premiere this August. There’s an ongoing promotional contest, and now, a new music video from the 23-track mixtape. Lin-Manuel Miranda went on Today to premiere the video for “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done),” which features K’naan, Snow Tha Product, Residente, and Riz MC (a.k.a. Riz Ahmed). The video switches the focus from 18th century America to modern immigration issues, so there’s images of sweatshops, allusions to Trump’s xenophobia, and the bleakness of the New York City subway system. Watch below.